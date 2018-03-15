Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Minerals group RHI Magnesita cuts debt after merger

RHI Magnesita, the Austrian-Brazilian maker of refractory products (minerals that can withstand high temperatures), has refinanced its debt with a new €305.6m five year term loan.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 01:45 PM

The chief executive said in on a conference call that the company had achieved “significantly” lower leverage than expected after the combination of the firms last year.

Commerzbank, Erste Bank and UniCredit provided the facility.

RHI Magnesita will pay 75bp over Euribor for its term loan, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,064.06 226 11.19%
2 JPMorgan 61,782.09 216 9.73%
3 Citi 41,712.66 127 6.57%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 30,168.81 152 4.75%
5 Deutsche Bank 27,400.58 91 4.31%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 750.00 1 14.04%
1 Citi 750.00 1 14.04%
3 UOB 388.89 1 7.28%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 388.89 1 7.28%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 388.89 1 7.28%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,982.88 11 7.50%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,718.77 11 7.00%
3 Barclays 3,343.79 8 6.29%
4 BNP Paribas 3,207.34 11 6.04%
5 Credit Suisse 2,843.22 11 5.35%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 12,015.37 24 9.18%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 11,212.23 27 8.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,272.44 19 7.85%
4 Citi 7,587.00 19 5.80%
5 BNP Paribas 7,504.88 30 5.74%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%