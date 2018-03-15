Watermark
Credit Suisse puts EM DCM bankers at risk

Credit Suisse has put two emerging markets DCM bankers at risk.

  By Francesca Young, Virginia Furness
  01:00 PM

Vitaliy Krekhovetskyy is a vice president focusing on CEEMEA DCM at Credit Suisse, a role he has held for one year. 

Before that, he spent seven years at Morgan Stanley, six of those in the emerging markets DCM team, and one in EM fixed income sales.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 21,250.29 72 11.95%
2 HSBC 17,347.71 90 9.75%
3 JPMorgan 11,713.57 58 6.58%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 10,875.52 69 6.11%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,169.13 36 5.15%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 7,231.21 16 18.15%
2 HSBC 5,341.24 9 13.41%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 10.40%
4 JPMorgan 3,899.02 12 9.79%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,612.62 13 9.07%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 9,078.95 26 15.78%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 5,895.46 22 10.25%
3 HSBC 5,424.60 19 9.43%
4 JPMorgan 4,827.95 21 8.39%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,511.02 6 6.10%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 ING 124.31 1 50.00%
1 Citi 124.31 1 50.00%
Subtotal 248.62 1 100.00%
Total 248.62 1 100.00%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 AXIS Bank 1,105.34 30 15.21%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 650.86 22 8.95%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 534.64 6 7.36%
4 JPMorgan 408.88 4 5.63%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 386.95 4 5.32%