Creval sells 83% of rights, rump to be auctioned next week

Mediobanca, Santander, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are global co-ordinators on the deal. Commerzbank, Société Générale, Banca Akros, Equita SIM and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are bookrunners.
In the 631 to one rights offer, each new share is offered at €0.10.The solid investor take-up means Creval has to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.