Rentenbank EUR1.25bn 0.5% Mar 25

  • By Craig McGlashan, Lewis McLellan
  • 08:00 PM

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,037.14 14 11.94%
2 JPMorgan 8,815.28 11 11.65%
3 Barclays 8,460.40 10 11.18%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 7.14%
5 HSBC 5,128.43 7 6.78%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,523.04 29 14.28%
2 HSBC 12,347.00 18 10.67%
3 JPMorgan 12,056.41 20 10.42%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,616.74 18 8.31%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,421.13 22 8.14%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 15,177.33 20 10.22%
2 JPMorgan 12,842.29 22 8.65%
3 Citi 11,647.43 29 7.84%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 9,872.55 17 6.65%
5 NatWest Markets 9,152.73 8 6.16%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,560.57 86 9.48%
2 JPMorgan 30,462.13 114 8.87%
3 HSBC 23,745.29 67 6.91%
4 Barclays 22,991.65 45 6.69%
5 Goldman Sachs 18,212.39 30 5.30%