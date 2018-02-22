Watermark
TrueEX branches out to Asia as Singapore opens path for platforms

Interest rate swap platform trueEX has opened an office in Singapore, placing itself to take advantage of domestic regulatory change that would boost its business.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 03:15 AM

The Singapore branch will offer traders the ability to execute deals in 28 currencies, including 11 from the Asia-Pacific region. The platform is now compliant with local regulations in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, opening access to it for traders from that region.

The announcement comes one week ...

