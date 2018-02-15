Watermark
Barclays trading assets balloon as bank gets back in the game

Barclays reported annual results on Thursday, revealing the huge scale of the firm’s trading balance sheet expansion in 2017, as it scales back up in its historical strength of macro trading. But the low volatility last year weighed on returns, and the growth in the trading book has yet to deliver the profits it hopes for.

  By Owen Sanderson
  01:25 PM

Disclosure for the balance sheet of Barclays International, which houses Barclays Investment Bank, as well as Barclaycard, international consumer lending and payments, shows the size of the recommitment.

Trading portfolio assets were up 54% to £113bn between December 16 and December 17, while derivative assets were up ...

