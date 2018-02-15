Barclays trading assets balloon as bank gets back in the game Barclays reported annual results on Thursday, revealing the huge scale of the firm’s trading balance sheet expansion in 2017, as it scales back up in its historical strength of macro trading. But the low volatility last year weighed on returns, and the growth in the trading book has yet to deliver the profits it hopes for.

