Rosenthal Collins Group appoints new president

The brokerage also revealed that Richard Mackey, previously executive vice president, strategic initiatives, was appointed to the newly created role of deputy president. Downs, who has worked at the firm since 1998, was thanked for her "astute leadership" in an internal memo circulated last November and seen by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.