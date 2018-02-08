Watermark
E-trading provider bids to resolve MiFID-GDPR clash

Electronic platform provider NEX has found a compromise between MiFID II, the new set of European regulations which require transparency of trading, and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), an upcoming European regulation which requires corporations to protect individual private data.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 04:45 PM
NEX has created an encryption software which protects the personal details that exchanges are required to submit to ESMA as a part of trade reporting under MiFID II/MiFIR. The encryption is called a short code identifier service. Currently, trade decision makers and clients responsible for execution of trades ...

