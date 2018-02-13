Equity-bond sell-off leads to more derivatives hedging

Triggered by good wage data from the US Department of Labor on February 2, and subsequent fears over Federal Reserve rate hikes, the sell-off last week saw the S&P 500 drop as volatility levels rocketed. The S&P 500 is down 6% since February 2, even if it has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.