Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Short vol trick collapses as markets whipsaw

The viability of short volatility strategies in derivatives markets was dealt a severe blow this week, after a historic spike in equity volatility torpedoed popular exchange traded notes. Costas Mourselas reports.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 08 Feb 2018
The notes, issued by Nomura, Credit Suisse and others, were designed to rise in value as implied equity volatility on the S&P 500, represented by the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s Volatility Index (Vix), stayed low. The Vix is calculated using options prices on the S&P 500, with higher ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 56,489.62 193 8.26%
2 JPMorgan 49,384.01 192 7.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,188.87 141 6.31%
4 Barclays 40,846.26 110 5.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 38,359.85 98 5.61%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,110.20 7 16.06%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,768.88 7 12.54%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 10.68%
4 BNP Paribas 2,259.82 11 5.94%
5 ING 1,946.18 8 5.12%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 17.99%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 11.47%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 8.07%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 688.17 5 5.09%
5 Deutsche Bank 595.51 6 4.40%