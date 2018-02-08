SGX wins another deriv trading member, despite big fee rises

Rui Da International has become a trading member of SGX’s derivatives markets, said the exchange in a Thursday announcement.
The new member is fully owned by Rui Da Futures, a Xiamen-headquartered commodity and financial futures brokerage that also sells futures investment advice.SGX has enjoyed a steady ...
