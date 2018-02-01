Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CBM brings barometer trade

Rival bankers are keenly watching Credit Bank of Moscow’s trade as a barometer for the market this week. A sell-off in US Treasuries seemed to imply a higher borrowing cost for the issuer, though with price revisions to come, it is too early to say by how much.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM

CBM opened books on a five year 144A/Reg S trade at high 5% area on Wednesday morning. There had been no book update when GlobalCapital went to press.

The starting level looked to be offering “a lot of implied premium”, according to one EM banker away from ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 12,835.35 42 12.22%
2 HSBC 10,499.50 51 10.00%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,864.06 23 7.49%
4 JPMorgan 6,942.51 31 6.61%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 5,980.82 36 5.70%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,154.13 15 19.08%
2 HSBC 4,464.24 7 11.90%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,391.56 4 11.71%
4 JPMorgan 3,634.02 11 9.69%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,623.48 12 9.66%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,704.90 10 14.05%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 2,835.51 8 10.75%
3 HSBC 2,809.40 9 10.65%
4 JPMorgan 1,957.08 8 7.42%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,805.73 5 6.85%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.01%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.45%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.75%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.88%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.09%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 663.62 16 14.56%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 435.32 5 9.55%
3 JPMorgan 366.31 3 8.04%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 317.92 10 6.98%
5 Citi 280.89 2 6.16%