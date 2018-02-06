Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UK wins plaudits for tight range against wobbly backdrop

The UK Debt Management Office drew praise on Tuesday as it priced the final syndication of its 2017-18 financial year at the tight end of a tiny guidance range. Bankers said that result, coupled with the behaviour of the UK’s outstanding curve over the course of the deal, was particularly impressive given a turbulent backdrop in the wider financial markets.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 06 Feb 2018

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank and Santander priced the £2.75bn tap of the August 2048 index-linked Gilt at 0.8bp over the 0.75% November 2047 Gilt linker. That was at the tight end of guidance of 0.8bp-1bp.

The DMO and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,402.13 8 11.14%
2 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 11.14%
3 JPMorgan 4,822.01 5 9.94%
4 Barclays 4,516.29 4 9.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,231.80 5 6.66%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,174.57 17 12.24%
2 HSBC 9,160.54 12 12.22%
3 JPMorgan 8,428.90 15 11.24%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,660.56 9 10.22%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,080.24 11 9.44%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,772.60 12 10.47%
2 NatWest Markets 8,613.52 6 8.37%
3 Citi 8,431.04 21 8.19%
4 Goldman Sachs 8,082.87 9 7.85%
5 JPMorgan 7,839.50 13 7.62%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 22,964.71 58 9.21%
2 JPMorgan 22,690.77 75 9.10%
3 HSBC 17,265.96 43 6.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,887.18 24 6.37%
5 Barclays 15,562.14 27 6.24%