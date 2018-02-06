Greece ‘wisely’ steers clear of bucking market Greece, which on Monday announced its intention to sell a seven year, kept away from markets because of wide swings in European govvie spreads — a decision lauded by bankers away from the transaction. Dimitris Tsakonas, head of funding at the Greece's Public Debt Management Agency, spoke to GlobalCapital.

“We’re very relaxed,” said Tsakonas. “The liquidity buffer is in place so we have no need of funds until the end of 2020. “We’ll be in the market in the near future — the sooner the better — but we’re in discussion with our syndicate of five banks waiting ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. “We’ll be in the market in the near future — the sooner the better — but we’re in discussion with our syndicate of five banks waiting ...