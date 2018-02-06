Watermark
Greece ‘wisely’ steers clear of bucking market

Greece, which on Monday announced its intention to sell a seven year, kept away from markets because of wide swings in European govvie spreads — a decision lauded by bankers away from the transaction. Dimitris Tsakonas, head of funding at the Greece's Public Debt Management Agency, spoke to GlobalCapital.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 06 Feb 2018

“We’re very relaxed,” said Tsakonas. “The liquidity buffer is in place so we have no need of funds until the end of 2020.

“We’ll be in the market in the near future — the sooner the better — but we’re in discussion with our syndicate of five banks waiting ...

