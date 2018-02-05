Watermark
Belgium's green bond roadshow appears on schedule

The Belgian Debt Agency announced on Monday that it would issue its first green OLO in the near future, after a roadshow that begins on Thursday February 8. This fulfils a plan announced by prime minister Charles Michel at the One Planet Summit in December.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 05 Feb 2018

Early reports said the deal would be €3bn to €5bn.

BNP Paribas Fortis and Crédit Agricole have been structuring agents on the deal and will organise the roadshow. They will be joined as bookrunners by Barclays, ING and JP Morgan.

All Belgium's other primary and registered dealers will be invited ...

