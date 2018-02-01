Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MUFG rolls out US CDS desk for single name trades

MUFG is setting up shop in the US credit default swaps market with a desk dedicated to trading single name contracts.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 08:00 PM

Led by Matt Simpson, who has worked at JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and done other stints at MUFG, the Japanese bank will trade single name US CDS through the credit solutions group that Simpson heads.

The US desk should grow to three people by the end of the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 43,814.51 163 7.92%
2 JPMorgan 39,369.49 165 7.12%
3 Goldman Sachs 34,088.19 72 6.16%
4 Barclays 33,800.20 91 6.11%
5 HSBC 28,841.59 124 5.21%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 31.61%
2 BNP Paribas 1,243.82 5 6.86%
3 ING 1,140.87 4 6.29%
4 Citi 943.97 4 5.21%
5 UniCredit 874.74 4 4.83%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,785.39 6 16.36%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 14.20%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 9.99%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 544.17 4 4.99%
5 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 4.79%