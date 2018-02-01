Watermark
Eurex jabs at liquidity gripes, revs up for relocation

The chief strategy officer of Eurex Clearing, Matthias Graulich, has dismissed claims that euro interest rate swap clearing costs would increase substantially if moved to the EU 27 from London, noting that liquidity indicators for the product are already improving at Eurex.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05:30 PM

Speaking to GlobalCapital this week, Graulich said the bid-offer spread for interest rate swaps cleared at Eurex Clearing in Frankfurt was tightening much faster than expected.

“London Stock Exchange Group assumed that the bid-offer spread for interest rate swaps of 0.5bp would increase to 2.5bp if business was ...

