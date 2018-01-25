Akbank launches first refi of 2018 at tighter pricing, despite Turkish war Akbank is taking the lead as usual in the spring round of Turkish bank refinancings. It has launched a loan to refinance the $1.2bn loan it took out in March last year. Pricing is set to compress further as banks remain positive about Turkey, despite its recent invasion of Syria.

