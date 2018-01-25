Watermark
Akbank launches first refi of 2018 at tighter pricing, despite Turkish war

Akbank is taking the lead as usual in the spring round of Turkish bank refinancings. It has launched a loan to refinance the $1.2bn loan it took out in March last year. Pricing is set to compress further as banks remain positive about Turkey, despite its recent invasion of Syria.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 06:00 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of Chinaare coordinating the facility.

The new loan will have one and two year tranches. A banker close to the deal said the pricing of the one year would be 5bp ...

