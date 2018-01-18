Watermark
KfW blasts open dollar 10 jumbos, supranational tipped to follow

KfW on Wednesday posted a clear sign that the path to 10 year dollars is wide open for public sector borrowers, printing a $3bn global that was the largest trade in the tenor for 2.5 years. That left SSA bankers rubbing their hands and speculating over which borrower might come next.

  By Craig McGlashan
  05:00 PM
Dollar supply is expected to be muted on Thursday, after a hefty volume of three and five year trades so far this year. More 10 year supply this week is also unlikely — “A 10 year deal is not something that can be done one after the other,” ...

