Metrovacesa plays on size, quality in €700m IPO

The all-secondary deal consists of 39.1m shares, a 25.8% stake, being sold by BBVA and Santander. They took control of the company from the Sanahuja family after it fell into difficulty during the financial crisis. There is a greenshoe of another 5.9m shares.At the initial price range ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.