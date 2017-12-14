Laughs, liquidity and lire: SSA market applauds Italy’s Cannata and looks to the future Public sector debt bankers and fellow debt management office heads have lined up to praise the impact on the Italian and wider European sovereign debt markets of Italy funding head Maria Cannata, who is retiring after nearly three decades at the country’s Treasury. While universally agreeing that she would be greatly missed both professionally and personally — including her sense of humour — there was also strong confidence that the team she has put in place will be able to meet all Italy’s future challenges.

