After underwhelming in 2017, political CDS risk still lingers This year was widely touted by many – including yours truly – as the year of political risk. As we now know, it didn’t turn out that way. Emmanuel Macron fought off the challenge of the National Front, Mark Rutte was re-elected as Dutch Prime Minister and Italy didn’t hold yet another general election. CDS spreads duly recovered and look set to end 2017 close to multi-year tights.

Gavan Nolan But Italy may yet act as a catalyst for volatility in 2018. Reports that elections are to be held on March 4 led to Italy’s sovereign CDS widening from 112bp to 115bp. It wasn’t a massive move — Italy’s legislative five year term was due to end ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. But Italy may yet act as a catalyst for volatility in 2018. Reports that elections are to be held on March 4 led to Italy’s sovereign CDS widening from 112bp to 115bp. It wasn’t a massive move — Italy’s legislative five year term was due to end ...