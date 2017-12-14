Watermark
After underwhelming in 2017, political CDS risk still lingers

This year was widely touted by many – including yours truly – as the year of political risk. As we now know, it didn’t turn out that way. Emmanuel Macron fought off the challenge of the National Front, Mark Rutte was re-elected as Dutch Prime Minister and Italy didn’t hold yet another general election. CDS spreads duly recovered and look set to end 2017 close to multi-year tights.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 14 Dec 2017

Gavan Nolan

But Italy may yet act as a catalyst for volatility in 2018. Reports that elections are to be held on March 4 led to Italy’s sovereign CDS widening from 112bp to 115bp. It wasn’t a massive move — Italy’s legislative five year term was due to end ...

