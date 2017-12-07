Chinese duo unafraid of December headwinds

Joint global co-ordinators Bank of Communications, DBS, Dongxing Securities, GF Securities, Haitong International, JP Morgan and Zhongtai International set initial price guidance for SDHS’s note at the 4.5% area, following a roadshow in Hong Kong and Singapore earlier this week.SDHS will use the proceeds to develop overseas projects, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.