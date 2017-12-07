Watermark
Go to Global edition

Chinese duo unafraid of December headwinds

Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co (SDHS) and China Fortune Land Development Co are both taking bids for unrated three year dollar bonds on Thursday.

  • By Addison Gong, Morgan Davis
  • 07:30 AM


Joint global co-ordinators Bank of Communications, DBS, Dongxing Securities, GF Securities, Haitong International, JP Morgan and Zhongtai International set initial price guidance for SDHS’s note at the 4.5% area, following a roadshow in Hong Kong and Singapore earlier this week.

SDHS will use the proceeds to develop overseas projects, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Dec 2017
1 CITIC Securities 16,270.37 85 6.29%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.46%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,744.37 58 4.54%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,499.94 56 4.44%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.21%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,305.30 247 7.98%
2 Citi 34,483.67 197 7.80%
3 JPMorgan 26,106.66 143 5.90%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,812.93 113 4.93%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,050.38 141 4.53%

Asian polls & awards