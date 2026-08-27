FIG issuers join short dated euro MTN flow as Indian banks extend private dollar burst

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SSA MTNs and CP

FIG issuers join short dated euro MTN flow as Indian banks extend private dollar burst

Atanas Dinov
August 27, 2026 08:45 pm

The Reserve Bank of India's subsidised window for raising foreign currency borrowing has accelerated the country's banks' dollar issuance blitz

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Topics

FIG MTNs and CPSSA MTNs and CPCorporates MTNs and CPEuroUS dollarIndia
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor

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