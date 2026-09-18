UniCredit captures market tone to push €750m AT1 to all-time low reset
◆ Friday Italian capital raising completed ahead of potential big issuance next week ◆ Strong market tone drives rise in AT1 bids ◆ Bank marches inside 300bp reset but also through recent Commerzbank spread
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