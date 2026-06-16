BBVA picks dual tranche, hard bullet for first covered in three years
◆ Soft bullets offer no benefit to Spanish issuers — BBVA ◆ Investors like certainty of hard bullets, says banker ◆ Lead managers use seven Spanish deals as comps
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