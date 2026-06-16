BBVA picks dual tranche, hard bullet for first covered in three years

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Covered Bonds

BBVA picks dual tranche, hard bullet for first covered in three years

Luke Jeffs
June 16, 2026 03:54 pm
Madrid City Council, Cibeles square, Madrid, Spain

◆ Soft bullets offer no benefit to Spanish issuers — BBVA ◆ Investors like certainty of hard bullets, says banker ◆ Lead managers use seven Spanish deals as comps

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Covered BondsWeekly CoversBBVANatixisCommerzbankINGMediobanca
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Luke Jeffs
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