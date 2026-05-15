Barclays' Japan return shows deep yen market for foreign credits

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Barclays' Japan return shows deep yen market for foreign credits

Atanas Dinov
May 15, 2026 06:11 pm

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Senior DebtFIGYenJapanBarclaysCrédit AgricoleWestpacSingaporeCaixaBankAustralian dollarWeekly CoversRegulatory Capital
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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