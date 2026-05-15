Barclays' Japan return shows deep yen market for foreign credits
◆ Simultaneous execution with Alphabet's record deal bodes well for others ◆ More FIG names likely to print in near future ◆ Other European banks diversify funding in Singaporean and Australian dollars
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