Yen

    Senior Debt
    DNB returns to yen as interest heats up
    Frank Jackman, June 11, 2021
    DNB Bank has become the latest European name to tap the Japanese market, ending a seven year absence with a semi-private club deal.
    Senior Debt
    Intesa takes funding trip abroad
    Frank Jackman, March 05, 2021
    Intesa Sanpaolo ventured outside of its home market in search of senior paper this week, placing its first sterling deal in almost nine months and its first yen trade since early 2019.
  • Corporate Bonds
    After the virus: what have we learned from the Covid-19 crisis?
    Owen Sanderson, June 15, 2020
    Generals, and financial regulators, are always fighting the last war. So it proved when the coronavirus slammed into international markets in mid-March. Many of the tools developed in the 2008 financial crisis were deployed to great effect by central banks. The corners of the financial markets that propagated weakness in 2008 passed the test of 2020. But new risks were thrown up, forcing a new round of improvisation. What lessons will be drawn from the Covid-19 crisis?
    Corporate Bonds
    Berkshire Hathaway feasts at yen buffet
    Frank Jackman, September 09, 2019
    One of the world’s largest companies made its debut in the yen bond market last week, as Berkshire Hathaway placed ¥430bn ($4bn) of multi-tranche debt. With the Japanese government yield curve offering sub-zero returns for anything under 15 years, the six tranche deal offered investors a chance to earn a yield pick-up, according to bankers away from the deal.
    EM Middle East
    Israel sells first yen paper in 18 years
    Frank Jackman, July 30, 2019
    The state of Israel returned to the yen market for the first time in 18 years this week to raise ¥15bn ($140m) of seven year debt. The private placement marks the state’s third visit to the capital markets in 2019 and its first non-euro trade of the year.
    Supras and agencies
    IDA delights in dollars with other SDR currencies to come
    Craig McGlashan, April 19, 2018
    Public sector bankers lined up to laud a new SSA borrower this week, as the International Development Association (IDA) surpassed expectations on its bond debut. Now, many are eager to see the its next move, with many anticipating a Washington supranational with greater currency flexibility, writes Craig McGlashan.
    Sub-sovereigns
    Manitoba meets appetite with long yen clip
    Lewis McLellan, August 22, 2016
    The Province of Manitoba has printed ¥6bn ($59.3m) of 30 year paper, equalling the province’s longest ever note in the currency.
  • Supras and agencies
    Bladex debuts in yen with Pro-Bond
    Graham Bippart, June 02, 2016
    Panama-based Bladex became the second Latin American issuer to hit the increasingly popular Tokyo Pro-Bond market, whose flexibility is making access to yen easier for issuers.

