Yen
DNB Bank has become the latest European name to tap the Japanese market, ending a seven year absence with a semi-private club deal.
Intesa Sanpaolo ventured outside of its home market in search of senior paper this week, placing its first sterling deal in almost nine months and its first yen trade since early 2019.
Generals, and financial regulators, are always fighting the last war. So it proved when the coronavirus slammed into international markets in mid-March. Many of the tools developed in the 2008 financial crisis were deployed to great effect by central banks. The corners of the financial markets that propagated weakness in 2008 passed the test of 2020. But new risks were thrown up, forcing a new round of improvisation. What lessons will be drawn from the Covid-19 crisis?
One of the world’s largest companies made its debut in the yen bond market last week, as Berkshire Hathaway placed ¥430bn ($4bn) of multi-tranche debt. With the Japanese government yield curve offering sub-zero returns for anything under 15 years, the six tranche deal offered investors a chance to earn a yield pick-up, according to bankers away from the deal.
The state of Israel returned to the yen market for the first time in 18 years this week to raise ¥15bn ($140m) of seven year debt. The private placement marks the state’s third visit to the capital markets in 2019 and its first non-euro trade of the year.
Public sector bankers lined up to laud a new SSA borrower this week, as the International Development Association (IDA) surpassed expectations on its bond debut. Now, many are eager to see the its next move, with many anticipating a Washington supranational with greater currency flexibility, writes Craig McGlashan.
The Province of Manitoba has printed ¥6bn ($59.3m) of 30 year paper, equalling the province’s longest ever note in the currency.
Panama-based Bladex became the second Latin American issuer to hit the increasingly popular Tokyo Pro-Bond market, whose flexibility is making access to yen easier for issuers.