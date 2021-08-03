Australian dollar
The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised market participants by deciding to continue with its current tapering schedule from September, despite the reimposition of lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in Australia.
Banco Santander is out in the Australian dollar market with its debut Kangaroo bond, and with constructive conditions on offer, further supply could follow.
Santander is preparing to make use of some attractive Australian dollar bond market conditions to sell the first bond from its new Kangaroo programme.
IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank, made its debut in the Australian dollar market on Wednesday, raising A$400m ($303.2m) with a social bond.
A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
CPPIB Capital came to market on Tuesday for a green benchmark in Australian dollars, its first syndication in the currency.
HSBC raised A$500m ($388m) on its return to the Australian dollar bond market on Thursday, securing a "fantastic" result by offering a pick-up over local bank bonds.
Barclays returned to the Kangaroo bond market this week after being absent for two years to raise A$600m across three tranches of holding company debt. The market was split over which tranche offered the most value in pricing.
Barclays is set to end a two year absence from the Kangaroo bond market this week, as it seeks up to three tranches of callable senior debt.
Demand for BPCE's latest Kangaroo note was skewed towards the preferred senior format this week, with non-preferred paper only making up A$125m ($96.0m) of the A$750m deal. The French firm was also joined in the market by Rabobank, which sold its first Aussie deal after an almost two year absence.
BPCE and Rabobank are in the market for Aussie dollar senior paper, with bankers expecting a busy April as a slew of financial issuers refinance maturing bonds.
A trio of SSAs brought SRI themed Kangaroo bonds to market this week, enjoying a recent bout of tranquillity following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s intervention.