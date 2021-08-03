All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Australian dollar

    Sovereigns
    RBA sends hawkish signal by sticking to taper plan
    Burhan Khadbai, August 03, 2021
    The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised market participants by deciding to continue with its current tapering schedule from September, despite the reimposition of lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in Australia.
    Senior Debt
    Santander kicks off Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 07, 2021
    Banco Santander is out in the Australian dollar market with its debut Kangaroo bond, and with constructive conditions on offer, further supply could follow.
    Senior Debt
    Santander sets sights on Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 02, 2021
    Santander is preparing to make use of some attractive Australian dollar bond market conditions to sell the first bond from its new Kangaroo programme.
    Supras and agencies
    IDB Invest makes Kangaroo debut with social bond
    Lewis McLellan, June 24, 2021
    IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank, made its debut in the Australian dollar market on Wednesday, raising A$400m ($303.2m) with a social bond.
    Senior Debt
    G-SIB pair goes niche for group level debt
    Frank Jackman, June 18, 2021
    A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
    Supras and agencies
    CPPIB Capital hops in with green kangaroo debut
    Lewis McLellan, June 15, 2021
    CPPIB Capital came to market on Tuesday for a green benchmark in Australian dollars, its first syndication in the currency.
    Senior Debt
    HSBC builds large deal in 'attractive' Aussie dollar market
    Frank Jackman, May 21, 2021
    HSBC raised A$500m ($388m) on its return to the Australian dollar bond market on Thursday, securing a "fantastic" result by offering a pick-up over local bank bonds.
    Senior Debt
    Barclays hops back into Kangaroos
    Frank Jackman, May 12, 2021
    Barclays returned to the Kangaroo bond market this week after being absent for two years to raise A$600m across three tranches of holding company debt. The market was split over which tranche offered the most value in pricing.
    Senior Debt
    Barclays preps Kangaroo return
    Frank Jackman, May 11, 2021
    Barclays is set to end a two year absence from the Kangaroo bond market this week, as it seeks up to three tranches of callable senior debt.
    Senior Debt
    Preferred paper preferred on BPCE Kangaroo
    Frank Jackman, April 14, 2021
    Demand for BPCE's latest Kangaroo note was skewed towards the preferred senior format this week, with non-preferred paper only making up A$125m ($96.0m) of the A$750m deal. The French firm was also joined in the market by Rabobank, which sold its first Aussie deal after an almost two year absence.
    Senior Debt
    BPCE and Rabo to hit busy Aussie dollar mart
    Frank Jackman, April 12, 2021
    BPCE and Rabobank are in the market for Aussie dollar senior paper, with bankers expecting a busy April as a slew of financial issuers refinance maturing bonds.
    SSA
    SSAs bring SRI deals to Kanga market
    Lewis McLellan, March 24, 2021
    A trio of SSAs brought SRI themed Kangaroo bonds to market this week, enjoying a recent bout of tranquillity following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s intervention.
