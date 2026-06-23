KfW grows five year line by €3bn, receiving ‘summer book’
◆ German agency taps bond from 2024 ◆ Line reopened was ‘interesting’ but considered expensive by some ◆ 'No huge NIP' to start with, but book grew after modest tightening
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts