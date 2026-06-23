KfW grows five year line by €3bn, receiving ‘summer book’

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KfW grows five year line by €3bn, receiving ‘summer book’

Addison Gong
June 23, 2026 05:47 pm

◆ German agency taps bond from 2024 ◆ Line reopened was ‘interesting’ but considered expensive by some ◆ 'No huge NIP' to start with, but book grew after modest tightening

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