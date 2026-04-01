GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2026: Voting now open

GlobalCapital is delighted to open the market vote to select the winners of its 2026 Bond Awards, the only comprehensive awards that recognises excellence in the international bond markets, chosen by the market for the market.

Now in their 19th year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards remain the only awards dedicated to issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers in the international bond markets that are determined by an online poll of market participants.

This year’s awards reflect the continued evolution of the international bond markets. The new category additions for the year recognise Australian dollar corporate bonds and sukuk, the rising prominence of secondary trading in SSAs, origination teams in FIG and hedge fund investors across all four sectors. The full category list is set out below.

As ever, voters are invited to commend not just the biggest players, but those that have impressed them over the past year by showing outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation. This is your opportunity to recognise the institutions and individuals who have set the standard in your market.

You can find the awards timelines, category list and voting guidelines below.

KEY DATES

Survey opens: 1 April 2026

Survey closes: 22 April 2026

Shortlist published: Early May 2026

Winners announced: 17 June 2026

METHODOLOGY

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers and other service providers all vote for the most impressive institutions in the debt capital markets.

The Awards are for performance from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.

Borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials. Other market participants can vote for both. Firms are not permitted to vote for themselves or their affiliates.

The poll is divided into four sections:

- Supranational, Sovereign and Agency bonds

- Financial Institution bonds

- Corporate bonds

- Emerging Market bonds

You will be shown categories depending on your role in the market, so there is no requirement to complete the entire poll.

If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Ekta Kharat, awards and market intelligence research analyst

For more information about sponsorship or attending the Awards Dinner, please contact our sales team.

RULES OF THE POLL

• Honest opinion: Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your vote.

• One vote per institution: In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories. As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.

• No self-voting: In the awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate. In the awards for individuals you may not vote for employees of your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate.

• Campaigning is forbidden: GlobalCapital will keep your votes entirely confidential and anonymous and we ask that you do the same. There should not be any discussion of how you plan to vote, or have voted, with anyone outside your firm. You are welcome to ask market contacts to vote for you, but you are not allowed to check that they have done so or offer any inducements, such as mutual voting.

Download a category list here.

If you have any questions about the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat, awards and market intelligence research analyst.