Kutxabank fortifies southern European banks' appetite for senior funding

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Kutxabank fortifies southern European banks' appetite for senior funding

Atanas Dinov
June 01, 2026 06:51 pm

◆ Spanish lender returns to unsecured issuance after three years ◆ Spanish banks are seizing a favourable funding environment ◆ Concession paid to keep selective investors interested

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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