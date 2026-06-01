Kutxabank fortifies southern European banks' appetite for senior funding
◆ Spanish lender returns to unsecured issuance after three years ◆ Spanish banks are seizing a favourable funding environment ◆ Concession paid to keep selective investors interested
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