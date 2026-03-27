News from the frontier: Africa leads emerging market bond revival

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News from the frontier: Africa leads emerging market bond revival

Jon Hay
Ralph SinclairFrank JackmanGeorge CollardAtanas Dinov
March 27, 2026 08:53 pm
Luanda, Angola from Alamy 27Mar26 1000x666

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GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsFIGTechnologyBlockchainDZ BankKfW
JH
Jon Hay
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
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FJ
Frank Jackman
Corporate Debt Editor
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GC
George Collard
Emerging Markets Editor GlobalCapital
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor

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