Fast money slows down to take on SSA bonds

Allocating more of a new issue to hedge funds has long been something SSA issuers have only done if they absolutley needed to. But that is now changing. Issuers are giving more bonds to the so-called fast money but only if it slows down. We discuss which types of hedge funds are getting more SSA bonds, why they want them and what they are prepared to do to get them.

Another important but rarely talked about influence on SSA bond issuance is the swap market. Some issuers are starting to show more flexibility around when they use it to hedge their debt exposures. We discuss the dynamic and what it means for both the derivatives and bond markets.

Finally, we highlight the stellar start to the year for car makers in Europe's corporate bond market. This is an industrial sector that investors have fretted about in the recent past so we examined what is driving demand for their new issues so far this year.