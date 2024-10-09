GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

The only bond awards for Latin America
decided by the market, for the market

The GlobalCapital Latin America Bond Awards is a prestigious new awards programme, celebrating the leading names in the Latin American debt capital markets.

Leveraging GlobalCapital’s coverage of the region’s cross-border bond market, the awards will recognise the top banks, issuers, investors and deals, as well as law firms, rating agencies and other market participants.

The Awards will follow a survey model, giving the market a unique opportunity to have its say on which deals, individuals, and organisations have stood out. The award winners will be chosen by the market, for the market. The survey will recognise performance during the 2024 calendar year.

Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in New York in April. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

Key Dates

Save the dates to your calendar and participate in the industry's only awards
programme in which winners are decided through a voting process.

Survey Period

Opens — December 10, 2024
Closes — January 24, 2025

Shortlist Published

February 18, 2025

Ceremony

April 22, 2025

Survey Rules

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers and other service providers are all invited to vote for most impressive institutions and best deals in the Latin American bond market over 2023. Firms are not permitted to vote for themselves. Please leave any questions that do not apply to your company or personal expertise blank.

The Awards refer to the 2024 calendar year. Deals signed during that period are eligible, and the awards for organisations refer to performance during that period.

Rules of the poll:

  • Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.

  • One vote. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories. As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes. To help with coordination, you can download a full list of categories here.

  • No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate. In the Awards for deals you may not vote for deals of which your organisation or an affiliate is the borrower. It is permitted to vote for deals your organisation has arranged or bookrun. Investors may only vote for deals they have invested in if there were at least three investors.

  • Eligibility to win. You need not vote in every category. In the best bank, best law firm and best investor categories, an institution is only eligible to win an Award if it has voted in that category.

  • Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.

Award Categories

  • Banks

    Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds

    Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds

    Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds

    Best Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin America

    Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets

    Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM

    Best Latin American Bond Trading House

    Best Latin American Corporate Credit Research Team

    Best Latin American Sovereign Research Team

    Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets

    Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds

    Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans

  • Issuers

    Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America

    Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America

    Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer

    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America

    Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America

  • Deals

    Latin American Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American Structured Financing Deal of the Year

    Latin American ESG Deal of the Year

    Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year

    Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year

    Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year

    Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer

    Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm issuer

    Best Multilateral-backed Deal of the Year

    Most Impressive Debt Restructuring of the Year

    Most Impressive Project Finance Deal of the Year

    Most Impressive Acquisition Financing of the Year

    Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year

    Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year

    Latin American ESG Syndicated Loan of the Year

    Latin American Trade Finance Loan of the Year

    Latin American Infrastructure Loan of the Year

  • People

    Editor’s Choice

    Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America

    Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America

    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker

    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker

    Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America

    Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker

    Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Sovereign Credit

    Most Impressive Sell-side Analyst for Latin American Corporate Credit

  • Other

    Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds

    Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds

    Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds

    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds

    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Bonds

    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans

    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Loans

    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds

    Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds

    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds

    Best Debt Advisory Firm

Our awards recognise the most prominent market players in the Latin America bond market

2024 Voters

38%

Investment banks

17%

Issuers

15%

Investors

8%

Law firms

1%

Rating agencies

21%

Other market participants

