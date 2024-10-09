The only awards for EMEA loans, leveraged finance
and private debt decided by the market, for the market
For over two decades, the GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions. The GlobalCapital loan awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, canvassing their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means that our awards reflect those that the market considers the best in each category.
In mid-December, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each award, based on the institutions and deals that get the most votes.Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in London in February 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
Key Dates
Save the dates to your calendar and participate in the industry's only awards
programme in which winners are decided through a voting process.
Survey Period
Opens — October 16, 2024
Closes — November 15, 2024
Shortlist Published
December 2024
Ceremony
February 2025
Award Categories
-
Deal of the Year
Leveraged Loan of the Year
M&A Loan of the Year
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Renewables Loan of the Year
-
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
French Deal of the Year
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Italian Deal of the Year
Iberian Deal of the Year
Benelux Deal of the Year
Nordic Deal of the Year
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Turkish Deal of the Year
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
African Deal of the Year
Asia-Pacific Deal of the Year
-
CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year
Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans
-
Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Schuldschein of the Year
International Schuldschein of the Year
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
US Private Placement of the Year
US Private Placement Agent of the Year
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements
-
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Best Debt Restructuring Adviser
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Best Law Firm for Private Debt
-
Loan House of the Year
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Best Secondary Loans House
Best Bank in Real Estate Finance
Best Bank in Fund Finance
-
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Best Arranger of French Loans
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
Best Arranger of African Loans
Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans
-
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office
-
Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans
Best Direct Lending Firm
Best Real Estate Direct Lender
Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Best Distressed Loan Investor
Awards process &
Sponsorship enquiries
Speak with a member of our awards team to find out more about the awards process
or to explore a range of sponsorship opportunities tailored to your firm.