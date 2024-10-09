GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

The only awards for EMEA loans, leveraged finance
and private debt decided by the market, for the market   

For over two decades, the GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions. The GlobalCapital loan awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, canvassing their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means that our awards reflect those that the market considers the best in each category.

In mid-December, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each award, based on the institutions and deals that get the most votes.

Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in London in February 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

Key Dates

Save the dates to your calendar and participate in the industry's only awards
programme in which winners are decided through a voting process.

Survey Period

Opens — October 16, 2024
Closes — November 15, 2024

Shortlist Published

December 2024

Ceremony

February 2025

Survey Rules

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals of 2024, and the most impressive market participants.

The Awards refer to the period from November 16, 2023 to November 15, 2024. Deals signed during that period are eligible, and the awards for organisations refer to performance during that period. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Different individuals from one organisations can vote in different categories. You may not vote for your own institution.

Rules of the poll:

  • Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.

  • One vote. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories. As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes. To help with coordination, you can download a full list of categories here.

  • No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate. In the Awards for deals you may not vote for deals of which your organisation or an affiliate is the borrower. It is permitted to vote for deals your organisation has arranged or bookrun. Investors may only vote for deals they have invested in if there were at least three investors.

  • Eligibility to win. You need not vote in every category. In the best bank, best law firm and best investor categories, an institution is only eligible to win an Award if it has voted in that category.

  • Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.

Award Categories

AWARD CATEGORIES

  • DEAL AWARDS

    Deal of the Year

    Leveraged Loan of the Year

    M&A Loan of the Year

    Emerging Market Loan of the Year

    Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

    Renewables Loan of the Year

  • REGIONAL DEALS

    UK and Irish Deal of the Year

    French Deal of the Year

    German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

    Italian Deal of the Year

    Iberian Deal of the Year

    Benelux Deal of the Year

    Nordic Deal of the Year

    Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

    Turkish Deal of the Year

    Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

    African Deal of the Year

    Asia-Pacific Deal of the Year

  • SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

    CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

    Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year

    Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

    Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

    Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

    Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

    Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

    Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans

  • PRIVATE DEBT DEAL AND ARRANGER AWARDS

    Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Schuldschein of the Year

    International Schuldschein of the Year

    Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

    Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

    Best Schuldschein Law Firm

    US Private Placement of the Year

    US Private Placement Agent of the Year

    Euro Private Placement of the Year

    Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements

  • BEST ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS

    Best Corporate Finance Adviser

    Best Debt Restructuring Adviser

    Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

    Best Law Firm for Private Debt

  • BANK AWARDS

    Loan House of the Year

    Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

    Best Arranger of M&A Loans

    Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

    Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

    Best Secondary Loans House

    Best Bank in Real Estate Finance

    Best Bank in Fund Finance

  • BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

    Best Arranger of Western European Loans

    Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

    Best Arranger of French Loans

    Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

    Best Arranger of Italian Loans

    Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

    Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

    Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

    Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

    Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

    Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

    Best Arranger of African Loans

    Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans

  • TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office

  • INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR AND PRIVATE LENDER AWARDS

    Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans

    Best Direct Lending Firm

    Best Real Estate Direct Lender

    Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance

    Best Subordinated Debt Investor

    Best Distressed Loan Investor

