For over two decades, the GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions. The GlobalCapital loan awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, canvassing their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means that our awards reflect those that the market considers the best in each category.

In mid-December, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each award, based on the institutions and deals that get the most votes.

Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in London in February 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.