Emerging MarketsAfrica

Tunisia bonds fall as ‘coup’ sends shockwaves

by Mariam Meskin
July 26, 2021 01:00 PM
Alamy_Tunisia_575x375_26July2021

A decade after the Arab Spring erupted in Tunisia, the country has found itself once again in the throes of a political crisis, sending shockwaves through investors. The president’s abrupt seizing of executive power — which some have labelled a coup — poses yet another challenge for the country, though some said there may be buying opportunities on the horizon.

Mariam Meskin
Last updated on July 30, 2021 12:55 AM
