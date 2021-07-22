All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
SRI

BlackRock voting change raises hopes of further progress

by Sam Kerr
July 22, 2021 08:00 PM
BlackRock Larry Fink in 2019 from Alamy 22Jul21 575x375

BlackRock, the world’s largest investor, has upped its game on engaging with companies about environmental, social and governance issues this year, especially climate change, under a new manager. But responsible investment supporters are still hoping for more progress, and that the big investors will make the link between their engagement activities and their support for capital markets issues.

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

SRI Responsible InvestmentEquityCorporate BondsPeople and MarketsAll Global Capital contentMarket NewsEM People and MarketsFIG People and MarketsCorp People and MarketsEmerging MarketsSRIFIGEquity People and Markets
Sam Kerr
Last updated on July 26, 2021 08:42 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree