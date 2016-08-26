Watermark
NPL specialist Pillarstone appoints COO as ambitions grow

KKR-backed Pillarstone, the non-performing loan acquisition and advisory company, has picked a chief operating officer after starting operations last year.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:15 PM

Paul Bramley joins from Sand Grove Capital Management, where he was partner and COO. He has previously been COO at both Eclectica Asset Management and Matrix Group.

Having begun operating in Italy in 2015, Pillarstone expanded its operations to Greece in May this year with investments in Alpha ...

