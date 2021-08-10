All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Monte dei Paschi

  • DBRS_ratings_575x375_100821
    FIG
    Monte T2s downgraded by DBRS
    Tyler Davies, August 10, 2021
    The rating agency said the bank's tier twos were at a high risk of default because of UniCredit's takeover offer
  • cartoon-1715-monte.gif
    Leader
    Monte rally reveals problems with EU bank crisis rules
    Tyler Davies, August 05, 2021
    There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
  • Monte_dei_Paschi_Adobe_575x375_200220
    Regulatory Capital
    Monte T2s whip about amid uncertain future
    Tyler Davies, August 04, 2021
    Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos are see-sawing in the secondary market, as investors try and determine the fate of the bonds following merger interest from UniCredit.
  • Monte_dei_Paschi_Adobe_575x375_200220
    Regulatory Capital
    Monte keeps capital plan intact as EU banks prove ‘resilient’ in stress test
    Tyler Davies, August 02, 2021
    Credit investors are pleased with how banks performed in the EU stress test, though the sector lost more capital on average than it did in the previous exercise in 2018. The market was even sanguine about Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which will be able to stick to its ‘fallback’ plan despite losing all its capital under the adverse scenario.
  • Monte_dei_Paschi_Adobe_575x375_200220
    Regulatory Capital
    Clouds hang over Monte T2s as UniCredit sets out merger ambitions
    Tyler Davies, July 30, 2021
    Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s capital instruments are at risk of being zeroed after UniCredit announced this week that it could buy the state-owned Italian lender on extremely favourable terms. Market participants are more optimistic on Monte’s senior debt, which would rally strongly if included in a merger.
  • Orcel_Alamy_29Jul21_575
    Market News
    Orcel looks to clinch MPS takeover in six weeks
    David Rothnie, July 29, 2021
    Andrea Orcel is looking to clinch a deal for Unicredit to acquire parts of stricken Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) in the early part of September after revealing it was negotiating with the Italian government.
  • Monte_dei_Paschi_Adobe_575x375_200220
    Regulatory Capital
    Monte bonds soar after legal settlement
    Tyler Davies, July 22, 2021
    Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has settled a legal dispute with its former controlling shareholder, clearing a major source of uncertainty that had been dragging on its efforts to find a buyer.
  • ItalyMapMoney_Adobe_575x375
    Sovereigns
    Bankers brush off Italy’s order book plunge
    Lewis McLellan, February 17, 2021
    Italy hit the market with a dual tranche on Tuesday, raising €4bn with a 30 year linker and €10bn with a new 10 year BTP. A sharp move in pricing on the 10 year leg meant it lost €45bn of orders, but SSA bankers on and off the deal said the trade was still a good result.
  • Monte_Paschi_PA_100221_575x375
    Regulatory Capital
    Monte’s losses rise as bank denies bond rumours
    Tyler Davies, February 10, 2021
    Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said there were some “uncertainties” around its capital strengthening plans as it slumped to a €1.7bn annual loss on Wednesday. The Italian lender has recently denied rumours that it is working on an imminent sale of subordinated debt.
  • Euros_Adobe_575x375
    Senior Debt
    FIG pipeline grows after silent Tuesday
    Frank Jackman, February 09, 2021
    Market participants expect banks will return with a flurry of senior transactions after results this week, as rising yields help to lift primary demand.
  • Monte_dei_Paschi_Adobe_575x375_200220
    Senior Debt
    Monte woes continue as Fitch puts bank on negative watch
    Frank Jackman, December 22, 2020
    Fitch placed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on negative watch on Monday evening, following Moody’s, which postponed its ratings upgrade decision last week, with the Italian bank now expected to face a capital shortfall of up to €1.5bn by the end of next year.
  • Monte_dei_Paschi_AdobeStock_575x375_30June20
    Regulatory Capital
    Moody’s delays Monte ratings upgrade decision
    Frank Jackman, December 17, 2020
    Moody’s postponed its decision on whether to upgrade Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Thursday, as the ratings agency wants to examine the Italian bank’s forthcoming capital plan first.
