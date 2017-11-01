Last stretch of FCA-run Libor secured until 2021

All 20 banks that have contributed the data and expert judgement used to calculate Libor have agreed to support the benchmark for the next four years. Société Générale and Crédit Agricole have respectively stopped submitting for dollar and yen Libor but will remain on other panels.After 2021, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.