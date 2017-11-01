Watermark
Last stretch of FCA-run Libor secured until 2021

The Financial Conduct Authority has secured the submissions of its Libor panel banks until 2021, after which the regulator will no longer mediate the reference rate.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:30 PM

All 20 banks that have contributed the data and expert judgement used to calculate Libor have agreed to support the benchmark for the next four years. Société Générale and Crédit Agricole have respectively stopped submitting for dollar and yen Libor but will remain on other panels.

