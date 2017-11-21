Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EDC brings dollar threes amid swap spread bump

Export Development Canada tapped the short end of the dollar curve on Tuesday, with bankers away from the deal suggesting it was likely aided by a slight bump in three year swap spreads.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 21 Nov 2017

Leads Barclays, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC and TD Securities priced a no-grow $1bn November 2020 global for the agency at 1bp through mid-swaps, at the tight end of initial price thoughts of swaps flat area. The final book was $1.92bn.

Swap spreads had narrowed since ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.95%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.80%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.71%
4 Barclays 15,034.43 23 7.28%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.14%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 12.08%
2 Citi 49,764.15 128 11.26%
3 HSBC 34,695.08 84 7.85%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,716.38 102 7.63%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.62%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,662.90 109 7.23%
2 UniCredit 32,850.81 112 7.05%
3 Barclays 31,876.57 76 6.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,731.55 86 6.81%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.67%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 93,349.49 315 7.35%
2 JPMorgan 93,202.80 530 7.34%
3 HSBC 80,436.02 287 6.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,740.76 209 5.18%
5 Barclays 65,629.97 205 5.17%