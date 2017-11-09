BOC’s third green bond grabs nearly $1.5bn

The benchmark deal is BOC’s third green issue, following its sale of a $500m green covered bond last November, and a $3bn triple-currency green bond in July 2016. The latter was only the second green dim sum bond ever sold.Chinese offshore issuance has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.