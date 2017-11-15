Watermark
Greece looks for liquidity with debt exchange

Greece has fired the starting gun on its latest debt rehabilitation effort, after launching a roughly €30bn exchange offer for 20 bonds it issued as part of its restructuring in 2012.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 15 Nov 2017

Private investors holding the existing bonds, which mature in each year from 2023 to 2042 inclusive, will be able to swap them for a series of new notes maturing in 2023, 2028, 2033, 2037 and 2042.

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency said the exchange aims to normalise the sovereign’s ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.05%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.88%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.80%
4 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.22%
5 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.21%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 12.09%
2 Citi 49,664.19 127 11.25%
3 HSBC 34,695.08 84 7.86%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,607.10 100 7.61%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.62%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,449.92 105 7.27%
2 UniCredit 32,598.85 110 7.08%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,658.06 85 6.88%
4 Barclays 31,414.11 74 6.82%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.75%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 92,516.77 526 7.41%
2 Citi 91,718.48 311 7.35%
3 HSBC 79,406.97 279 6.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,266.51 206 5.23%
5 Barclays 64,547.48 199 5.17%