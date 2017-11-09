Watermark
Chinese high yield issuers rush to the market

Chinese issuers Xinyuan Real Estate Co and Hong Yang Group Company are attracting bids for new dollar transactions, while Oceanwide Holdings Co is set to hold a two-day roadshow in Hong Kong.

  • By Addison Gong, Morgan Davis
  • 05:30 AM

Joint global co-ordinators, bookrunners and lead managers Guotai Junan International, Morgan Stanley and UBS released initial price guidance for Xinyuan’s three year at the 9.125% area on Wednesday morning Hong Kong time.

In comparison, the developer’s 8.125% 2019s were trading at a bid price of 100.505, ...

