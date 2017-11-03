Watermark
China Vanke nabs $1bn on rare visit to bonds

Chinese property giant China Vanke Co has priced a 10 year deal around fair value, taking $1bn out of the market. The company made the most of a strong name recognition and some rarity value, making just its third issue in the offshore bond market.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 03 Nov 2017

The Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ rated company announced a 10 year bond, a rare maturity for a Chinese property developer, with initial price guidance of 200bp over US Treasuries. The joint bookrunners were BOC International, China International Capital Corporation, China Merchants Securities (Hong Kong), Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS.

