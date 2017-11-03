China Vanke nabs $1bn on rare visit to bonds

The Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ rated company announced a 10 year bond, a rare maturity for a Chinese property developer, with initial price guidance of 200bp over US Treasuries. The joint bookrunners were BOC International, China International Capital Corporation, China Merchants Securities (Hong Kong), Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS.Dealogic data ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.