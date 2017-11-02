Watermark
Go to Asia edition

TrueEX and MarkitSERV work on settlement

One of the most dramatic sagas to take place in the administrative world of post trade interest rate swap processing looks set to draw to an early close, as TrueEX and MarkitSERV work towards settling their legal dispute.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 02 Nov 2017

Trade processing takes care of the reporting, record matching and trade confirmation necessities of trades. MarkitSERV, the OTC derivative electronic trade confirmation arm of IHS Markit, handles the majority of this activity in the interest rate swap market.

TrueEX competes as an electronic trading platform for interest rate ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 376,426.65 1403 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 333,019.52 1509 8.13%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 325,973.96 1143 7.96%
4 Goldman Sachs 244,367.84 817 5.96%
5 Barclays 239,509.86 929 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,578.55 169 6.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.60%
4 BNP Paribas 28,991.67 176 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.54%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,973.22 89 9.08%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,754.20 86 7.25%
3 Citi 16,491.09 99 7.14%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,948.82 82 6.47%