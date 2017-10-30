Dutch agencies hit screens in green

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG) announced on Wednesday that it would sell a seven year Reg S euro sustainability bond. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole and Rabobank will run the books.Nederlandse Waterschapsbank is set to follow its compatriot into the SRI market. The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.