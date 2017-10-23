BAML first in FCA firing line but EMIR problems endemic

The UK watchdog fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch £34.5m for failure to report 68.5 million transactions over two years.
Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight stressed the importance of bank transparency required under current regulations including EMIR and MiFID.“There needs to be ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.