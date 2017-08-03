KfW benefits from green Kangaroo development

Leads RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities priced the 2.4% A$200m July 2020 clip at 14bp over mid-swaps.This takes the amount outstanding on the line to A$1bn, the largest SSA green bond in Kangaroos. Moreover, the demand for green bonds in the currency has prompted spread ...
